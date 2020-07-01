Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HarborOne Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 9.30%.

In related news, COO Joseph F. Casey bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 252,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

