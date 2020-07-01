Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 105.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,706,000 after acquiring an additional 723,229 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Etsy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,187,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,648,000 after acquiring an additional 720,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Etsy by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $73,311.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,311.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,090 shares of company stock valued at $22,537,118 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

