Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 5,851.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EURN shares. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.75%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 589.09%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

