Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shot up 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.60, 33,311,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 455% from the average session volume of 6,000,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XELA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 541.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118,517 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 417,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121,020 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.