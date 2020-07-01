Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) CEO Matthew R. Owens Sells 128,391 Shares

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) CEO Matthew R. Owens sold 128,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $20,542.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XOG opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 144.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSP Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 867,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 470.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,447 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $2,657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 280,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 183,724 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

