First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First of Long Island in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First of Long Island’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FLIC. ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First of Long Island presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of FLIC opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. First of Long Island has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $385.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,280. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

