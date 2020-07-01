Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares rose 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.10, approximately 2,393,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,411,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fluidigm by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,271,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,413 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Fluidigm by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,234,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 125,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fluidigm by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,788,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth $24,188,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Fluidigm by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,487,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 809,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

