FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

FORTUM OYJ/ADR stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

About FORTUM OYJ/ADR

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

