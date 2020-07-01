Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases 8,386 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,917 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,543.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day moving average is $171.09. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $204.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.