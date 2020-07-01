FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million.

BHLB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

BHLB opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $550.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

