FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Great Western Bancorp Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,833,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,194,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,827,000 after acquiring an additional 261,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 171,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 213.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 150,037 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

