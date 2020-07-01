FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GUD. Raymond James set a C$10.25 target price on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$9.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$7.02 on Wednesday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.73 and a 1 year high of C$8.88. The firm has a market cap of $947.67 million and a PE ratio of 70.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.60 million.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

