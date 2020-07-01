FY2020 EPS Estimates for Amalgamated Bank Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amalgamated Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

