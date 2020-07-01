FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chemung Financial Corp. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemung Financial in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHMG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.08.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.62 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In other news, CEO Anders Tomson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $50,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,994.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole purchased 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,571.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,449 shares in the company, valued at $62,547.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,855 shares of company stock worth $253,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Chemung Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

