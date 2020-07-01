FY2020 EPS Estimates for Peloton Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Peloton in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Peloton from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Peloton stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $1,547,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,674,364 shares of company stock valued at $198,572,620 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton by 27.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Peloton by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Peloton by 53.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,186,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peloton by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

