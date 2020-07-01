GDS Holdings Ltd – to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of GDS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.34 price target on the stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.12 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GDS. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

GDS opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GDS has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of GDS by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,804,000 after buying an additional 2,274,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 55.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,531,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,676,000 after buying an additional 1,610,123 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of GDS by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,249,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after buying an additional 638,220 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after buying an additional 400,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 35.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after buying an additional 531,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.