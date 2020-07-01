General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,600 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.20% of General Mills worth $65,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.39.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,481 shares of company stock worth $7,707,593 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

