Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,975 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Amc Networks worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Amc Networks during the first quarter worth $34,662,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth $24,847,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Amc Networks by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 230,783 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amc Networks during the first quarter worth $4,404,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Amc Networks by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 124,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Cfra raised shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amc Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $57.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

