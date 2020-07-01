Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 8.8% Higher

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s share price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.10, 5,960,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 2,501,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $426.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 52.95% and a negative net margin of 16,449.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 736.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,133,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 998,055 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 74.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 679,373 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 1,403.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 668,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 624,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 263,353 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares during the period. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

