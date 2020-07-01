Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Up 7.6%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) shares shot up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.38, 663,175 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,684,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLNG. DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 60.05%. The company had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.58 million. Research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

