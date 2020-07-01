Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

FOCS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.45.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 330.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 138,044 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 41.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

