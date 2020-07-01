Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Graco were worth $19,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 79.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.