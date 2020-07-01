Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$10.27 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GWO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.06.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$23.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.71. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$18.88 and a 1 year high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53, a current ratio of 17.43 and a quick ratio of 14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

