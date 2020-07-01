GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 231.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $49,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,134.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,188,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,251. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRUB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas lowered GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

