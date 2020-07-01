Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.05. Gulfport Energy reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $246.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 168.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $1.09 on Friday. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $163.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 6.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,673 shares during the period. LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 405,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 618,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 523,100 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

