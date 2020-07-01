Hall Kathryn A. Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,455 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,157,608,000 after buying an additional 355,038 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $204.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,504.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day moving average of $171.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

