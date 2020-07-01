Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.14 million during the quarter.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.25. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on HALL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

