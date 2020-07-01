Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Henry Schein worth $21,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

