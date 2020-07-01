Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 74,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 159,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Raymond James cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -194.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

