IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $331.01

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $331.01 and last traded at $324.86, with a volume of 738500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $324.86.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

