Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issues Earnings Results

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMVT stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $29.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12.

IMVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura upped their price target on Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks raised Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

