Imperial Capital Cuts AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $4.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price lowered by Imperial Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMC. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised AMC Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark downgraded AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Shares of AMC opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The firm has a market cap of $460.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 127,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

