Insider Selling: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Insider Sells 24,282 Shares of Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) insider Michael Disanto sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $183,086.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 896,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,397.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Disanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Michael Disanto sold 100,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $730,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Michael Disanto sold 4,731 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $30,893.43.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $898.65 million, a PE ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $9,262,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $5,164,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at $3,981,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

