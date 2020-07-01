International Montoro Resources (CVE:IMT) Trading Down 18.2%

International Montoro Resources Inc (CVE:IMT)’s stock price was down 18.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 106,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 131,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

About International Montoro Resources (CVE:IMT)

International Montoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, titanium, chromium, uranium, PGE, and rare earth elements. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serpent River property comprising 10 mineral claims covering an area of 1,840 hectares located in the Elliot Lake, Northern Ontario; and the Duhamel property that consists of 32 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,300 hectares.

