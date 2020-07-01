Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,566 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 249,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 906,002 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 332.5% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,153,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 886,696 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $13,542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after buying an additional 527,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $25.18 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

