Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,713 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45.

