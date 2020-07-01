Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,100,693 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100,693 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $18,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 53.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Raymond James downgraded PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. PBF Energy Inc has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

