Invesco Ltd. Has $16.41 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Molina Healthcare worth $16,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,847.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 790,381 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOH opened at $177.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.13. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $196.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.31.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

