Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.80% of Chart Industries worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 495.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

