Invesco Ltd. Sells 238,553 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,553 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Primerica worth $18,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $7,298,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $10,748,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

