Invesco Ltd. Sells 43,670 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of SSD opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $95.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

