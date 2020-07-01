Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 853,630 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.18% of Vipshop worth $18,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vipshop by 11.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vipshop by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,684,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,470,000 after purchasing an additional 657,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 124.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,743,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,235 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 32.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,727,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,222 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vipshop by 6.9% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,684,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,560,000 after purchasing an additional 368,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

