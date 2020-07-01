Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,622 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.61% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 122,315 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 225,413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 574,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after buying an additional 194,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $35.04.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.