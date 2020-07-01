Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Receives “Hold” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their hold rating on shares of Invesque (TSE:IVQ) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IVQ. CIBC cut shares of Invesque from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Invesque from C$6.25 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Invesque alerts:

Shares of TSE:IVQ opened at C$3.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.92. Invesque has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.35.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($1.46). The company had revenue of C$72.35 million for the quarter.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.