iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,511 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 59,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

IWN opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

