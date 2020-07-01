iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 64.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $108.52.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.