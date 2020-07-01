Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 48,120 Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.51% of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAIL. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 581.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA NAIL opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $98.55.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.