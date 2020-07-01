Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 483.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 96.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,187,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 583,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 57.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STAY opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

