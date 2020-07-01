Jane Street Group LLC Has $485,000 Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 318.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 187.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

