Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 240.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

PBF stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

